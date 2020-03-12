UrduPoint.com
1999 Proclaimed Offenders, Criminals Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:44 PM

The Lahore police operations wing arrested 1999 proclaimed offenders and other criminals in a crackdown during the last two and a half months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore police operations wing arrested 1999 proclaimed offenders and other criminals in a crackdown during the last two and a half months.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said the accused were wanted by police in a number of cases including murder, attempt of murder, dacoity, abduction for ransom and other heinous crimes.

The arrested accused included 1473 proclaimed offenders and 526 habitual criminals.

As per details, 460 POs and 184 habitual criminals were arrested in Cantt Division, 265 POs and 32 habitual criminals in City Division, 103 POs and 23 habitual criminals in Civil Lines Division, 189 POs and 175 habitual criminals in Sadar Division, 81 POs and 26 habitual in Iqbal Town Division while 375 POs and 86 habitual criminals were arrested.

The DIG Operations directed all divisional SPs to speed up crackdownagainst the POs and criminals.

