1.9m bags of 10-kg free flour distributed: commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said on Tuesday that so far 1.94 million bags of 10-kg free flour had been distributed among the deserving families in the four districts of Sargodha division.

Giving details to the media, he said that so far 439,390 bags of free flour had been distributed among deserving families in Sargodha district, 147,980 in Khushab, 237,719 in Mianwali and 269,837 bags of 10-kg free flour were distributed in Bhakkar district.

Free flour bags would be distributed among 1.5 million deserving families across the division, he added.