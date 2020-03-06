UrduPoint.com
19th Amendment Will Have To Be Revisited: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:53 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said the political parties would have to revisit the 19th Constitutional Amendment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said the political parties would have to revisit the 19th Constitutional Amendment.

Addressing a students session of Law and Politics Society of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) here, he said the 18th Constitutional Amendment had given the rights of education, fair trial and information to the masses, which were earlier not part of the Constitution.

It also transferred all the powers of the president to the prime minister, besides giving several rights to the provinces, which were earlier with the federation, he added.

Bilawal said,"For the first time the right to appoint judges was given to the parliament through the 18th Amendment.

" Moreover, the consensus among the provinces on the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award as part of the constitutional amendment was a historic achievement, he added.

He claimed that the Sindh government had given all rights to the labour after the 18th Amendment.

He also claimed that the Sindh government had collected more sales tax than the other provinces despite having low rate. Significant investment had been made in the health sector in Sindh, he added.

LUMS Law and Politics Society President Sikandar Shah and Dean Kamran Asdar Ali also addressed the session.

More Stories From Pakistan

