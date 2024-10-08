19th Anniversary Of 2005 Earthquake Observed As National Disaster Awareness Day
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The 19th anniversary of the devastating October 8, 2005, earthquake is being observed today (Tuesday) across the country with solemnity, respect, and renewed commitment to disaster preparedness.
The day is being observed as National Disaster Awareness Day to highlight the importance of preparedness and safety from natural disasters.
The earthquake, which measured 7.6 on the Richter scale, left over 80,000 people dead and more than 100,000 injured, while causing widespread destruction to infrastructure across AJK, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and parts of northern Pakistan.
Across the country, the day began with special prayers during Fajr at mosques for the departed souls.
The AJK government has declared a gazetted holiday throughout the state in remembrance of the victims.
The central ceremony to mark the anniversary is taking place in Muzaffarabad, the epicenter of the 2005 quake.
The event is a tribute to the victims and a reminder of the deep-rooted solidarity between the people and government of Pakistan, as well as international NGOs and friendly countries that contributed immensely during the incident.
In addition to the ceremony in Muzaffarabad, various events have been organized across AJK and Pakistan to raise awareness about disaster preparedness.
These include awareness walks, seminars, and symposiums aimed at educating the public on precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of future natural disasters.
These events are being attended by people from all walks of life, including social and political workers, lawyers, journalists, and business professionals.
