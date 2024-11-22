Open Menu

19th Batch Of Friends Of Police Internship Program Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The 19th batch of Friends of Police Internship program that was started at Police Lines Headquarters as per the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, was concluded here Friday.

During the program, the police officers gave lectures on various fields of police working and policing to the students of various educational institutions.

The students were informed about police stations' working, Police Service Centers, Front Desks, various Police Apps, Traffic Police, legal and judicial proceedings.

The students also visited Special Initiative Police Station, Police Lines Headquarters, Command and Control Room, Traffic Headquarters, Police Service Center Liaquat Bagh and Legal Branch.

The internship program would help to further improve community policing with the support and consultation of the students and youngsters, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Hafiz Kamran Asghar.

He informed that the Internship Program was started with an aim to spread awareness about policing and further improve it. Youth could play an important role in improving police working and service delivery, the SSP said.

The SSP said that the purpose of the internship program is to make the citizens, especially young male and female students, helpful for effective policing, crime prevention, drug prevention in educational institutions and other social problems and community policing.

The Friends of Police could play an effective role as responsible citizens for the betterment of the society, detection and prevention of the crimes, Hafiz Kamran Asghar added.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were also distributed among the students participated in the Friends of Police Internship Program.

