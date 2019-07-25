19th century abandoned Sikh temple to be re-opened. evacuee trust property board (ETPB)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The evacuee trust property board (ETPB) would re-open 19th century abandoned Gurudwara Chowa Sahib and a multi-million project would be initiated for its restoration to its original grandeur

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The evacuee trust property board (ETPB) would re-open 19th century abandoned Gurudwara Chowa Sahib and a multi-million project would be initiated for its restoration to its original grandeur.

This was disclosed by evacuee trust property board (ETPB) Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He added that Chairman Evacuee trust property board (ETPB) Dr Aamer Ahmed along with members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdawara Parbandhak committee (PSGPC) and Sikh leaders would perform the inauguration of restoration project.

\378