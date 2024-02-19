Open Menu

19th 'Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally' 2024 Set To Commence On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 11:30 AM

19th 'Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally' 2024 set to commence on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The annual 19th Cholistan jeep rally will be held from Feb 20 to 25, 2024 at the renowned historical location, Dravidian Fort, in which vehicles from all over the country will participate.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner talking to the ptv news channel said that more than 100 competitors were expected to participate in the jeep rally from all over the country, adding, that a camel race, dances, cultural night, fireworks and exhibition would also be part of the five-day festivities of the jeep rally.

The 19th International Cholistan Desert Rally is not just a thrilling sporting event but it is a platform to spotlight the culture, civilization, and historical richness of South Punjab.

With the challenging terrain covering 500 km route, the rally features various vehicle categories and drivers eager to take on the desert adventure, he added.

Police and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) have also been asked to finalize security arrangements for the participants and the visitors, he added.

He said the week-long jeep rally celebrations would include several cultural events to be managed by the government departments concerned.

He expressed the hope that rallies and cultural programmes would attract visitors from all over the country.

This traditional event is expected to not only revive the tourism industry but also create new economic opportunities for the region, he mentioned.

Furthermore, a special gathering for the promotion of knowledge and literature will also be organized this year, he added.

The event will kick off with participant registration, vehicle tagging, technical examinations, and medical checkups for all drivers, he concluded.

