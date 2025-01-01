Open Menu

19th Death Anniversary Of Ex-Punjab CM Hanif Ramay Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM

19th death anniversary of ex-Punjab CM Hanif Ramay observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The nineteenth death anniversary of renowned intellectual, painter, journalist, and former Punjab chief minister Hanif Ramay was observed on Wednesday.

Hanif Ramay was born near Sheikhupura in 1930. He served as Punjab Finance Minister (1972-73), Punjab Governor (Feb 1973 - March 1974), and Chief Minister Punjab (March 15, 1974 - July 15, 1975).

In addition to his political contributions, Ramay remained associated with the University of California, Berkeley, from 1980 to 1983.

Besides his political career, Ramay was also known for his contributions as a journalist, intellectual, and writer.

He authored several books on politics and socialism, including "Punjab ka Siyasi Buhran" (Political Crisis of Punjab) and "Islamic Socialism."

He died on 1st January 2006 in Lahore after a prolonged illness.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Governor Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Hanif Ramay Died Berkeley Sheikhupura January March July From

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

34 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

39 minutes ago
 PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

47 minutes ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

13 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

14 hours ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

14 hours ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges po ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan