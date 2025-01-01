19th death anniversary of ex-Punjab CM Hanif Ramay observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The nineteenth death anniversary of renowned intellectual, painter, journalist, and former Punjab chief minister Hanif Ramay was observed on Wednesday.

Hanif Ramay was born near Sheikhupura in 1930. He served as Punjab Finance Minister (1972-73), Punjab Governor (Feb 1973 - March 1974), and Chief Minister Punjab (March 15, 1974 - July 15, 1975).

In addition to his political contributions, Ramay remained associated with the University of California, Berkeley, from 1980 to 1983.

Besides his political career, Ramay was also known for his contributions as a journalist, intellectual, and writer.

He authored several books on politics and socialism, including "Punjab ka Siyasi Buhran" (Political Crisis of Punjab) and "Islamic Socialism."

He died on 1st January 2006 in Lahore after a prolonged illness.