19th Death Anniversary Of Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan Observed

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 09:02 PM

19th death anniversary of Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan observed

The19th death anniversary of country's iconic politician, known for his politics based on principles, Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan, was observed in his home town Khangarh on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ):The19th death anniversary of country's iconic politician, known for his politics based on principles, Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan, was observed in his home town Khangarh on Monday.

A large number of people including intellectuals and people from different walks of life attended the Quran Khawani of the late politician, also known as 'Baba-e-Jamhooriyat' for his relentless struggle for democracy and against dictatorship.

People paid tribute to Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan for his meritorious services for the survival of democracy.

Speakers described Nawabzada as a voice of descent against dictatorships and undemocratic behaviours.

Nawabzada was not only a politician but also a good poet and calligrapher.

His decades long political career remained unblemished and he always practiced politics based on principles.

