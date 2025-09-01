19th death anniversary of renowned painter Ahmed Saeed Nagi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The 19th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani painter Ahmed Saeed Nagi is being observed on Monday to pay tribute to his remarkable contributions to the country’s art and cultural heritage.

He was born on February 2, 1916, in Amritsar. Nagi received his education in Amritsar, Lahore, Delhi and Paris, where he polished his artistic skills.

He played an active role in the Pakistan Movement from 1944 to 1947 and became known as the “official artist” of the freedom movement.

One of his major achievements was painting the first portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a work that earned him widespread recognition.

His paintings also adorned important national buildings, including the Governor's Houses in Karachi and Lahore, and Mohatta Palace.

Nagi’s art was exhibited internationally in cities such as Paris, London, Zagreb, New York, Tehran, Delhi, Simla, Lahore, and Karachi.

He was conferred the President's Award for Pride of Performance in recognition of his services.

Ahmed Saeed Nagi passed away on September 1, 2006, at the Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi at the age of 90.