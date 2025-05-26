19th Death Anniversary Of Veteran Actor Adeeb On Monday
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The 19th death anniversary of veteran actor of urdu and Punjabi films Adeeb is being observed on Monday.
He was born in 1926 in Mumbai, British India. Adeeb began his career in theater and scriptwriting before transitioning to acting.
He appeared in over 500 films throughout his career, becoming one of the most recognizable faces in Urdu and Punjabi cinema.
His powerful performances in films like Maula Jutt, Wehshi Gujjar, Ailaan, Dil Aur Duniya, Naaz, Shireen Farhaad, and Haider Ali earned him widespread acclaim.
After migrating to Pakistan in 1962, he settled in Lahore and continued his prolific career in film.
Adeeb passed away on May 26, 2006, at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.
