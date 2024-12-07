19th police service counter set up in Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) In a significant step towards public welfare, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Cap (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry inaugurated the 19th Police Service Center of the Multan Region near Chenab Bridge at Multan-Muzaffargarh Road on Saturday.

This center aims to provide 18 essential services to the residents of Sher Shah, Muzaffarabad, and surrounding areas. Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that the service center will operate 24/7, ensuring round-the-clock assistance to citizens. "This initiative not only eliminates the need for lengthy travel but also saves people valuable time and money," he added.

He noted that previous Police Service Centers have yielded highly encouraging results, showcasing their efficiency and positive impact on the community.

Residents of the nearby areas can now conveniently access police-related services without unnecessary delays.

Members of civil society and various professional sectors have lauded the RPO’s proactive measures, calling the establishment of these centers a remarkable gift for the people. They appreciated the police’s commitment to improving public access to essential services.

This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by the Multan Regional Police to enhance community relations and streamline public services across the region, the RPO maintained.