UrduPoint.com

1K Cops Providing Security To Polio Teams

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:25 PM

1K cops providing security to polio teams

Over 1,000 police personnel were providing security to 850 polio vaccinators during five-day vaccination campaign which began here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 1,000 police personnel were providing security to 850 polio vaccinators during five-day vaccination campaign which began here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, as part of the tightened-security for polio workers, police mobile vans would be patrolling in the area where the polio workers would be vaccinating the children.

In addition, police personnel have also been deployed with polio vaccination teams during door-to-door vaccination campaign.

Senior police officers have also been directed to visit different areas to check field duty of the cops.

All the police stations have been directed to increase mobile patrolling in their respective areas to ensure proper security arrangements.

All available resources were being utilized to ensure security of the citizens and avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Police Polio Mobile Visit

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

2 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

2 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

2 minutes ago
 SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Por ..

SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Portuguese delegation

17 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharj ..

Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharjah’s Energy needs

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.