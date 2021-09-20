1K cops providing security to polio teams

Over 1,000 police personnel were providing security to 850 polio vaccinators during five-day vaccination campaign which began here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 1,000 police personnel were providing security to 850 polio vaccinators during five-day vaccination campaign which began here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, as part of the tightened-security for polio workers, police mobile vans would be patrolling in the area where the polio workers would be vaccinating the children.

In addition, police personnel have also been deployed with polio vaccination teams during door-to-door vaccination campaign.

Senior police officers have also been directed to visit different areas to check field duty of the cops.

All the police stations have been directed to increase mobile patrolling in their respective areas to ensure proper security arrangements.

All available resources were being utilized to ensure security of the citizens and avoid any untoward incident.