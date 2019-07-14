1)Matric results will be announced today on Monday

Jahanian (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) Matric results of Punjab province for the year 2019 will be announced today on Monday.Board of intermediate and secondary education Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Gahzi Khan will announce results for Matric examination 2019 here on Monday 15 July.

All the results have been given its final shape.Different events will be organized in boards all over the province including Multan board. Positions holders will get their middles, cash prize, and Certificates. The result will also be available on website.