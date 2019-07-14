UrduPoint.com
1)Ministry Of Hajj Introduces Mobile Application For Support Of Intending Hajjis.

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

1)Ministry of Hajj introduces mobile application for support of intending Hajjis.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) slamabad, July 14 (Online) Ministry of Hajj Affairs has introduced a mobile application for the support of intending Hajjis and in reference to their stay in Saudi Arabia.According to details the Ministry to get information from the intending Hajis and requested to use application 3.Hajj flight operation started from July 4 where for the first time Saudi Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 14th July, 2019) mmigration staff under road to Makkah plan immigration of 368 Pakistani intending Hajjis was conducted at Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) slamabad Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) nternational Airport.

Application can be used for visiting camps, routes of Maktabs, train statations, Masjids, hospitals and other locations and inside Masjidul Haram and 3 D.Pak Hajj guide application provides essential information for the Hajj, Umra and other modalities.

