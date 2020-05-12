UrduPoint.com
1st All Pak Online Education Summit To Be Held From 16 To 18 May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:21 PM

1st all Pak Online Education summit to be held from 16 to 18 May

A Three day long "First all Pakistan Online Education Summit" will be held from 16 to 18 May to pursuit students of their academic and career goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A Three day long "First all Pakistan Online Education Summit" will be held from 16 to 18 May to pursuit students of their academic and career goals.

Organized by Habrid Institute, the Summit will highlight the technical skills and online learning strategies which are important to support professional advancement and career development. An official on Tuesday said that for all those who want to successfully develop solutions for the problems created by COVID19, just simply save the date and join us at the 'First All Pakistan Online Education Summit' as it work to find solutions.

He said that the global COVID-19 pandemic has turned the education system upside down so Online learning has been made mandatory for all throughout the country but teachers, students and parents are unfamiliar with online learning techniques and technologies.

A famous Educationist Mr. Zamir Mushtaq will connect with the educational community in Pakistan and share his experience from his perspective to support and facilitate students , he stated.

