1st Annual Meeting Of Tenure Track Teachers, GCUF Held

The first annual meeting of tenure track teachers (TTS), Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) was held here on Thursday

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal was chief guest while Dean Prof Dr Sofia Anwar, Dr Nasir Amin, Dr Ferhat Jabin and others participated in the meeting.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal lauded the services of TTS teachers in the field of education and said that university administration would mobilize all resources for redressing the issues of the teachers.

He also assured of taking measures for the solution of other issues like promotions and medical facilities.

In the opening remarks, President Department of Physiology DR Haseeb Anwar highlighting the services of TTS teachers said that TTS faculty has a very important role in development of the university. The role of teachers is very important from research theses to research projects of the Higher Education Commission. He said that TTS teachers were contributing a lot in teaching and research fields.

Later, a general body meeting of TTS teachers was held in which issues of different nature were highlighted and future strategy was also evolved.

The body meeting was also announced for next annual elections.

