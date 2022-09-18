UrduPoint.com

1st Annual Public Policy Conference From Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP) will organize a two-day first annual public policy conference at the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) here on Monday.

NSPP sources said on Sunday that researchers would present research papers titled social policy financing.

NSPP Rector Dr Ijaz Munir said the conference was being organized to give recommendations in the formulation of government social policy. He said the purpose of conference was to float suggestions on minimizing the wastage of resources after a critical review of government initiatives and to help policymakers in increasing the efficiency of public sector expenditure.

There would be consultation on the action plan to improve programmes like security, health insurance, he added.

Dr. Ijaz said that discussion on effective social security and financial assistance mechanism for children, disabled persons and old persons would also be the subjectof the conference. He said that effectiveness of the state-funded Sehat Sahulat InsuranceProgramme would also be evaluated.

