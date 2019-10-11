1st balloting for Naya Pakistan Housing Project on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The first balloting for the allotment of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project will be held on October 12 in Lodhran district.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed will inaugurate the balloting process at the project site, Chak 100-M.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that it is the first balloting under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project for allotment of housing units to successful applicants, and the next balloting would be held in Renala Khurd, district Okara, next week.