UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1st Balloting For Naya Pakistan Housing Project On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:49 PM

1st balloting for Naya Pakistan Housing Project on Saturday

The first balloting for the allotment of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project will be held on October 12 in Lodhran district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The first balloting for the allotment of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project will be held on October 12 in Lodhran district.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed will inaugurate the balloting process at the project site, Chak 100-M.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that it is the first balloting under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project for allotment of housing units to successful applicants, and the next balloting would be held in Renala Khurd, district Okara, next week.

Related Topics

Punjab Naya Pakistan Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Okara Lodhran Renala Khurd SITE October Housing

Recent Stories

Training camp for women series against Bangladesh ..

3 minutes ago

NTC observes Kashmir day

1 minute ago

Islamabad Police introduces 'Mobile Facilitation C ..

1 minute ago

Imran Khan to persistently plead for Kashmiris' ri ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad visits hos ..

2 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanks KP ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.