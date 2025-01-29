1st batch of police completes Chinese language course

The first batch of district police has completed the Chinese language course

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The first batch of district police has completed the Chinese language course.

Total 30 police personnel passed the course.

CPO Kamran Adil distributed certificates among position holders including ASI Irfan (first), Constable Ali Hassan (second) and Inspector Muhammad Sohail (third) at police lines complex here on Wednesday.

DIG SPU Mustansar Mehdi, SSP SPU Naeem Aziz Sandhu, SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob, SP Special Branch and course participants were present on the occasion.