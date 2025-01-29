1st Batch Of Police Completes Chinese Language Course
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 08:38 PM
The first batch of district police has completed the Chinese language course
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The first batch of district police has completed the Chinese language course.
Total 30 police personnel passed the course.
CPO Kamran Adil distributed certificates among position holders including ASI Irfan (first), Constable Ali Hassan (second) and Inspector Muhammad Sohail (third) at police lines complex here on Wednesday.
DIG SPU Mustansar Mehdi, SSP SPU Naeem Aziz Sandhu, SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob, SP Special Branch and course participants were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara12 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2612 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party39 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland12 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge12 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events11 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project27 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi road accident27 minutes ago
-
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies27 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari28 minutes ago
-
Lahore tops list of most polluted cities21 minutes ago
-
1st batch of police completes Chinese language course2 minutes ago