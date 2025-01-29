Open Menu

1st Batch Of Police Completes Chinese Language Course

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 08:38 PM

1st batch of police completes Chinese language course

The first batch of district police has completed the Chinese language course

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The first batch of district police has completed the Chinese language course.

Total 30 police personnel passed the course.

CPO Kamran Adil distributed certificates among position holders including ASI Irfan (first), Constable Ali Hassan (second) and Inspector Muhammad Sohail (third) at police lines complex here on Wednesday.

DIG SPU Mustansar Mehdi, SSP SPU Naeem Aziz Sandhu, SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob, SP Special Branch and course participants were present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF ..

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025

25 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..

25 minutes ago
 Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia ..

Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..

12 minutes ago
 Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as ..

Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..

12 minutes ago
 Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in fi ..

Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test

12 minutes ago

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

39 minutes ago
 Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages b ..

Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..

12 minutes ago
 IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP reg ..

IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..

12 minutes ago
 Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood re ..

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..

11 minutes ago
 OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards

OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards

11 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring ..

Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan