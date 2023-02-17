UrduPoint.com

1st Batch Of Specialist Doctors From Shifa International To Serve In GB

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

1st batch of specialist doctors from Shifa International to serve in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The first batch of specialist doctors to serve in Gilgit-Baltistan has been notified by Shifa International. These specialist doctors will join various regional and district HQ hospitals in the next couple of weeks.

These specialties include Gynecology, Neuro Surgeon, Gastroenterologist, Pediatrician, Radiology, Cardiologist, Neo-natalogist, ENT surgeon, Urologist, Anesthesiologist, Dermatologist, Pathologist, Pulmonologist, etc.

In this connection Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said presence of specialist doctors in hospitals will provide improved access to healthcare. He added that specialist doctors will provide specialized care that may not be available in remote areas besides improving access to healthcare in far flung areas.

CS GB said these specialist doctors had advanced training and expertise in their field, which could lead to better diagnosis, treatment, and management of complex health conditions.

"Furthermore, it will reduce burden on existing healthcare system in urban areas by providing specialized care in remote areas as the healthcare system in urban areas has got higher concentration of patients amid limited resources, Muhiudeen Wani said".

He welcomed the doctors in Gilgit-Baltistan and hoped that this initiative would go a long way in reviving and uplifting health care services.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Lead May

Recent Stories

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA ..

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League Launched Glo ..

60 minutes ago
 UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake vic ..

UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

2 hours ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.