1st batch of specialist doctors from Shifa International to serve in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The first batch of specialist doctors to serve in Gilgit-Baltistan has been notified by Shifa International. These specialist doctors will join various regional and district HQ hospitals in the next couple of weeks.

These specialties include Gynecology, Neuro Surgeon, Gastroenterologist, Pediatrician, Radiology, Cardiologist, Neo-natalogist, ENT surgeon, Urologist, Anesthesiologist, Dermatologist, Pathologist, Pulmonologist, etc.

In this connection Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said presence of specialist doctors in hospitals will provide improved access to healthcare. He added that specialist doctors will provide specialized care that may not be available in remote areas besides improving access to healthcare in far flung areas.

CS GB said these specialist doctors had advanced training and expertise in their field, which could lead to better diagnosis, treatment, and management of complex health conditions.

"Furthermore, it will reduce burden on existing healthcare system in urban areas by providing specialized care in remote areas as the healthcare system in urban areas has got higher concentration of patients amid limited resources, Muhiudeen Wani said".

He welcomed the doctors in Gilgit-Baltistan and hoped that this initiative would go a long way in reviving and uplifting health care services.