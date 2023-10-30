Open Menu

1st Batch Of Students Completes Russian Language Course At AIOU

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

1st batch of students completes Russian language course at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Danila Ganich Monday appreciated the initiative of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to teach foreign languages.

"Pakistan-Russia relations will improve by teaching Russian language to Pakistani children" the ambassador said addressing the ceremony of distribution of the first batch of Russian language course at AIOU.

"Learning the Russian language in a short period of three months has made it clear that there is no shortage of talent among Pakistani people", he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that by learning foreign languages, students will get better educational and job opportunities abroad He said that teaching language is the most difficult task, and the teachers of the Russian Language and Culture Center of the university did a wonderful job in teaching the Russian language.

While congratulating the students, Dr. Nasir said you are our ambassador and now you must play a role in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU in collaboration with the Ural State Pedagogical University (USPU) of Russia has established "Russian Language and Culture Center for Pakistan '' in AIOU which offers a three-month Russian language course.

In the first batch, 117 students completed the course. Russian language instructors, Dr. Roman Porozov, Dr. Zavialova Natalia, Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmad Arshad and Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi were also present at the ceremony. Recorded messages of Deputy Minister of education of the Russian Federation, Dr. Berg and Rector, of Ural State Pedagogical University (USPU) Russia, Prof Svetlana A. Miniurova, were played.

They appreciated the efforts of AIOU for offering a Russian language course and said that this initiative will bring people of both countries closer to each other.

Students also presented various tableaus in Russian language.

