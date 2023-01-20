UrduPoint.com

1st Batch Of WAPDA Security Personnel Passes Out

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 06:13 PM

1st batch of WAPDA security personnel passes out

Passing out ceremony of the first batch, comprising 150 Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) security personnel, was held on Friday at the newly-established WAPDA Security Force Training School, Tarbela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Passing out ceremony of the first batch, comprising 150 Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) security personnel, was held on Friday at the newly-established WAPDA Security Force Training School, Tarbela.

Chairman WAPDA Engineer Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) was the chief guest, said a press release.

The Chairman witnessed the march past and skill demonstration by the trained security staff. He also gave away prizes to the personnel, who earned distinction during their training.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chairman WAPDA said that we had been revamping WAPDA Security Force to make it an independent and fully equipped security apparatus to cater for security needs of WAPDA projects.

"I am confident that WAPDA Security Training school will go a long way in achieving this fundamental objective," he further said.

The Chairman also thanked SSG Headquarters for providing support in imparting training to WAPDA security staff.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA Security Force Training School has recently been established at Tarbela with a view to forging a comprehensive, robust and pro-active security mechanism to counter varying internal and external threats to WAPDA installations and projects.

GM (Security) WAPDA also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Water WAPDA March

Recent Stories

Hatta Cultural Nights ends on high note recording ..

Hatta Cultural Nights ends on high note recording over 28,000 visitors

15 minutes ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro Decides to Stay in US at Least ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro Decides to Stay in US at Least Until End of February - Report ..

1 minute ago
 Iran's Parliament to Designate EU Armed Forces as ..

Iran's Parliament to Designate EU Armed Forces as Terrorist Organizations - Lawm ..

1 minute ago
 The Supreme Court stops PPSC from using term of d ..

The Supreme Court stops PPSC from using term of disable for special persons

1 minute ago
 Irrational Diversification of World Supply Chains ..

Irrational Diversification of World Supply Chains May Cost 7% GDP Loss or $7 Tri ..

1 minute ago
 What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.