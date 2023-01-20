1st batch of WAPDA security personnel passes out

Passing out ceremony of the first batch, comprising 150 Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) security personnel, was held on Friday at the newly-established WAPDA Security Force Training School, Tarbela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Passing out ceremony of the first batch, comprising 150 Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) security personnel, was held on Friday at the newly-established WAPDA Security Force Training School, Tarbela.

Chairman WAPDA Engineer Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) was the chief guest, said a press release.

The Chairman witnessed the march past and skill demonstration by the trained security staff. He also gave away prizes to the personnel, who earned distinction during their training.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chairman WAPDA said that we had been revamping WAPDA Security Force to make it an independent and fully equipped security apparatus to cater for security needs of WAPDA projects.

"I am confident that WAPDA Security Training school will go a long way in achieving this fundamental objective," he further said.

The Chairman also thanked SSG Headquarters for providing support in imparting training to WAPDA security staff.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA Security Force Training School has recently been established at Tarbela with a view to forging a comprehensive, robust and pro-active security mechanism to counter varying internal and external threats to WAPDA installations and projects.

GM (Security) WAPDA also attended the ceremony.