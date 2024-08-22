Open Menu

1st Business Research International Conference Launched At UVAS

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 07:26 PM

1st Business Research International Conference launched at UVAS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Business School of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised ceremony of the First Business Research International Conference on Life Sciences (BRICL) with the theme of “Trends and Technologies in Local & Global Business Practices”, scheduled to be held on December 19 at UVAS City Campus Lahore.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) presided over the launching ceremony while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Department of Economics & Business Management Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayub and number of faculty members were also present.

While addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said despite of financial constraints UVAS recently launched different degree programmes in Ravi Campus Pattoki and Business School to increase university income for the best interest of UVAS.

He said, “I am willing to provide all facilities to UVAS Business School and maximum support to conduct BRICL conference in a befitting manner as well.”

Earlier, Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub spoke about the aim and objective of the conference and Business School activities for the promotion of education and its MPhil and recently launched PhD program.

The international conference will be comprised of three keynotes and a penal discussion. The objectives of the conference will provide a platform to researchers to showcase their research work and will also provide direction regarding the latest business practices in Pakistan.

