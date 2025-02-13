1st Convocation Of Cholistan University Of Veterinary Animal Sciences Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 06:23 PM
The first convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur was held at the university campus
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The first convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur was held at the university campus. The convocation was attended by Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Special Secretary Livestock South Punjab Azfar Zia, Vice Chancellor Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan Professor Dr. Amir Azam Khan, and Vice Chancellor of Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Professor Dr. Shazia Anjum, along with a large number of parents, teachers, and students. Degrees were awarded to students who completed their Bachelor's, Master's, M.Phil, and Doctorate programs in the years 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Students who demonstrated outstanding performance in various fields were presented with special medals and shields. A total of 1,394 scholars and graduate students received degrees, including 1,025 BS, 53 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, 22 Bachelor of business Administration, 292 M.
Phil, and 2 Ph.D. degrees, while students who achieved top positions were awarded medals.
Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Professor Dr. Muhammad Mazhar Ayaz in his welcome address highlighted the educational, research, clinical services, extension programs, and achievements of the university. He stated that Cholistan University has always played an exemplary role in enhancing the skills of the younger generation in veterinary education by utilizing its high educational standards, research, and resources. The Vice Chancellor mentioned that the university is providing extensive services, including diagnostic, extension, clinical, research and development, and advisory services, and that faculty members are enthusiastically working on research projects. Considering the demands of modern times and the needs of the hour, the university has modernized its clinics and laboratories to provide better facilities for students.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Cen ..
9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade ex ..
NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters
1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary Animal Sciences held
ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..
PSX closes on a negative tradition session today
Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts
Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukraine peace hopes
At least 20 hurt after car crashes into crowd in Munich
DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:
Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Centre3 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade expansion3 minutes ago
-
NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters3 minutes ago
-
1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary Animal Sciences held3 minutes ago
-
Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:6 minutes ago
-
Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA6 minutes ago
-
Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control KP Condemns Vape Expo26 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick calls for intellectual & political efforts for Kashmir resolution26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara orders open court to address public grievances26 minutes ago
-
Inadequate housing options leave KP's poor families, Govt employees in limbo36 minutes ago