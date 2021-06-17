1st death anniversary of Tariq Aziz observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The first death anniversary of veteran Pakistani radio, television compere and film star Tariq Aziz was observed, here on Thursday.

Tariq Aziz was born in Jalandhar on April 28, 1936. After the Partition, his family migrated to Pakistan and settled in Sahiwal.

He started his career with Radio Pakistan in the 1960 and later became Pakistan's first television host.

He became popular because his famous programme 'Neelam Ghar' which started in 1974 and later renamed as Tariq Aziz Show that continued for four decades.

He appeared in a number of movies including Chiragh Kahan Roshni Kahan, Salgirah, Qasam Us Waqt Ki, Katari, Haar Gaya Insan and Insaniyat.

The late Tariq Aziz was also a writer and poet. He also remained an MNA from 1997-1999. He was conferred Pride of Performance Award over his excellent services by the Government of Pakistan in 1992.

Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore on June 17, 2020 at the age of 84 due to cardiac arrest.