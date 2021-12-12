1st European Film Festival concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Under the First European Film Festival, 'Europe Ki Eik Jhalak' was screened at Olo Junction, which concluded in the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to Omopolo media sources, the festival started at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Islamabad on Dec 8.

The Festival was aimed at screening a range of European films and culture to a Pakistani audience and act as a means to build cultural dialogue, mutual understanding, respect and understanding of cross-cultural issues.

The two award-winning filmmakers Haya Fatima and Umar Riaz conducted classes and shared their film making experiences.

Qualified participants signed up for the classes.

Later, screening and panel discussion were held.

Different films including OLMO (Short/Italy), Recit De Soi (Short/Belgium), Da Yie (Short/ Belgium) and others were screened.

Pannel discussion was also held on 'Gender Representation in Cinema.'The film festival featured 21 award-winning films from across Europe on a range of issues such as gender equality that highlighted diversity of cultures across Europe and how it relates to Pakistani audience.