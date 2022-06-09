1st- ever National Transgender Day celebrated at FOSPAH

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The transgender community on Thursday celebrated the 1st- ever National Transgender Day at Federal Ombudsman Secretariat of Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) in collaboration with Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan.

The event was attended by Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosen Holm, many signatories from the US and Australian Embassies, British High Commission, and officials from the ministries, national commissions, and transgender representatives from across the nation.

In her opening remarks Federal Ombudsman Kashmala Khan said, "We are here to open the 1st roundtable in Pakistan. We need to make them mainstream, as Pakistan is one of the top 12 countries acknowledging trans identity." She said they are all from us; we can feel their pain of marginalization. Before the law, there wasn't a specific law for trans; the person category includes trans. Fospah is ready to treat trans cases. The majority of the time, they face discrimination from the police department.

Executive Director of Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan Nayyab Ali said that Pakistan is a torchbearer of trans rights worldwide, withholding a most progressive law, with self-perceived identity and all the entitled rights. We are celebrating May 25th to commemorate the sacrifice of Alisha on May 25th, 2016. I will pledge with all of your inclusion, including both cisgender and transgender.

Director of Operations Sherkan Malik moderated the high-level roundtable discussion. He endorsed the role of cisgender people in upscaling the living standard of the transgender community in Pakistan.

Farzana Jan said, "We are thankful for our participation. I am hopeful for the progressive growth of the transgender community in Pakistan." It is due to Alisha's sacrifice, whose death has motivated us all within and outside Pakistan. This one Alisha has created many Alisha as an activist.

SSP Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that State's role should be a strong one in ensuring the protection of transgenders.

He stated that trans community is the most substantial community in Pakistan, genetically, physically, and emotionally. I have seen what they have gone through; a salute to all of you�facing torture but still the strongest. 2013, a complaint came to raid a birthday celebration of the trans community.

He added that he stopped this action; people were jealous of it. There is a lack of acceptance of the trans community in Pakistan."Islamabad police always stood with the citizens of Islamabad. The leadership does things based on society; it's our social responsibility to care for the citizens. Very few people were arrested during the beggary operation. We need a quota system for the trans community in Pakistan. We cant treat them under normal circumstances, he added.