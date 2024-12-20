1st Governor Conference to be held on Jan 7

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) For the first time in the country's history, a Governors' Conference will be held at Sindh Governor House.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan, and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, a Sindh Governor House communique said.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will host the conference on January 7, 2025. The agenda includes discussions on enhancing domestic and foreign investments, fostering national development and prosperity, promoting interprovincial unity, and encouraging the exchange of delegations.

The conference will also deliberate on welfare initiatives for the public and explore solutions to the country's social, economic, and communal challenges, focusing on the vital role of governors in addressing these issues.