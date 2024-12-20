Open Menu

1st Governor Conference To Be Held On Jan 7

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM

1st Governor Conference to be held on Jan 7

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) For the first time in the country's history, a Governors' Conference will be held at Sindh Governor House.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan, and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, a Sindh Governor House communique said.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will host the conference on January 7, 2025. The agenda includes discussions on enhancing domestic and foreign investments, fostering national development and prosperity, promoting interprovincial unity, and encouraging the exchange of delegations.

The conference will also deliberate on welfare initiatives for the public and explore solutions to the country's social, economic, and communal challenges, focusing on the vital role of governors in addressing these issues.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Exchange Punjab Faisal Karim Kundi January Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for ..

MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for private sector employees

8 minutes ago
 European Commission disburses additional €10 mil ..

European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA

38 minutes ago
 EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

52 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

1 hour ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

1 hour ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

1 hour ago
People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

2 hours ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

2 hours ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

2 hours ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan