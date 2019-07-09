UrduPoint.com
1st Haj Flight On Wednesday From Sialkot International Airport

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will begin its direct Hajj flights operation from here on Wednesday.

PIA's first Hajj flight (PK-745) carrying 307 intending pilgrims will take off for Saudi Arabia from Sialkot International Airport here.

Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi stated this while talking to the newsmen here on Tuesday.

He said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan was expected to see off the Hajj pilgrims of first flight in a special ceremony.

Meanwhile, Incharge Hajj Operation Sialkot Syed Mujeeb Shah told that all the necessary arrangements had been completed for hajj flights operation. He further said that Hajj operation from SIAL will continue till August 03.

He said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will transport 4152 Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 11 directHajj flights from here.

