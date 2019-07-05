UrduPoint.com
1st Hajj Flight Departs From Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:24 PM

The first Hajj flight (PA 1760) departed from Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) to Madina at 3:30 am Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The first Hajj flight (PA 1760) departed from Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) to Madina at 3:30 am Friday.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Religious Affairs Aftab Jahangir saw the pilgrims off, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

A ceremony was also held at the airport in the honour of intending pilgrims.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of JIAP Zafar Aitemad along with his team was also present, on the occasion.

CAA Secretary Aviation/ Director General Shahrukh Nusrat has issued directives to ensure every possible facility to pilgrims.

