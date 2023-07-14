Open Menu

1st Hinglaj Mata Yatra Bus Caravan To Depart On July 22

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 10:48 PM

1st Hinglaj Mata Yatra bus caravan to depart on July 22

The first caravan of Hindu pilgrims will depart to their religious site of Hinglaj Mata from Karachi on July 22, 2023 as 'Yatra bus service' formally gets the nod by Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee, on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The first caravan of Hindu pilgrims will depart to their religious site of Hinglaj Mata from Karachi on July 22, 2023 as 'Yatra bus service' formally gets the nod by Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee, on Friday.

The Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee that met here at Sindh Assembly building with Sindh Minority Affairs Minister Giyanchand Essarani in the chair also decided to form district-level committees to finalise all arrangements including finalisation of lists of pilgrims from their concerned districts.

Hinglaj Mata also known as Hinglaj Devi, Hingula Devi and Nani Mandir, is a Hindu temple in Hinglaj, a town on the Makran coast in the Lasbela district of Balochistan, and considered one of the most revered religious sites of Hinduism in Pakistan.

Hinglaj Yatra is the largest Hindu pilgrimage in Pakistan and thousands of people take part in the Hinglaj Yatra during the spring season when a festival is also organised there.

The maiden caravan of 'Hinglaj Mata Yatra Bus Service' would be consisted of seven buses, said a handout issued here.

Subsequently, caravans of Hindu pilgrims would also be arranged phase-wise from Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh while additional busses would be operated for Tharparkar and Umerkot districts owing to larger Hindu population in the districts.

The Minority Affairs Minister, speaking at the occasion, said that the Yatra Bus was started on instructions of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to facilitate the Hindu community in pilgrimage of their sacred religious site and it was warmly welcomed by the community across the province.

He said that pilgrimage tours, on the pattern of Yatra Bus, would also be organised for Sikhs and other minority communities of the province.

Essarani said that PPP in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari served the masses without any discrimination and a number of initiatives were taken by his ministry for progress and welfare of minority communities.

The meeting was informed that Rs.37.5 million were earmarked in the provincial budget for fiscal year 2023-24 for granting merit based scholarships to needy students belonging to minority communities.

Members of the committee commended the Yatra Bus initiative of the ministry and said that it was a unique and laudable step of the provincial government that won hearts of the Hindu community.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Minority Budget Tours Hyderabad Progress Temple Lasbela Tharparkar SITE July All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Kouto ..

Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano

7 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

7 minutes ago
 Four killed, three injured in Kashmore firing

Four killed, three injured in Kashmore firing

17 minutes ago
 PML-N always led country on path of progress: Shei ..

PML-N always led country on path of progress: Sheikh Jafar

17 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Russia's Krasnodar Reg ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Russia's Krasnodar Region Reaches 5 - Investigators

17 minutes ago
 Extreme heat, rainfall highlight need for more cli ..

Extreme heat, rainfall highlight need for more climate action: UN weather agency ..

17 minutes ago
Trudeau Laments Death of Firefighter Killed While ..

Trudeau Laments Death of Firefighter Killed While Battling Wildfires in British ..

32 minutes ago
 Almost 290 Children Died at Sea Attempting to Reac ..

Almost 290 Children Died at Sea Attempting to Reach Europe in First Half of 2023 ..

24 minutes ago
 EU Extends Humanitarian Exemption From Syria Sanct ..

EU Extends Humanitarian Exemption From Syria Sanctions for 6 Months

24 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanks IMF ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanks IMF MD for assistance in concludin ..

24 minutes ago
 Construction of FESCO TRW inaugurated at Jhang Cir ..

Construction of FESCO TRW inaugurated at Jhang Circle

24 minutes ago
 Wagner troops training Belarus forces

Wagner troops training Belarus forces

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan