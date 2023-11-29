Open Menu

1st Inter Division Punjab Football Cup From Dec 7

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The 1st Inter-division Punjab Football Cup under the auspices of Sports Department

would be played at the Football Stadium Company Bagh from December 7 to 11.

All nine divisional teams from across Punjab will participate in the tournament.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Divisional Sports Officer Nisar Haq said

that all possible arrangements were being finalized to make the tournament

memorable.

He said that under the vision of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, all available

resources were being utilized for the promotion of sports and encouragement of players.

