1st international conference on emerging trends of Physics concludes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The 1st international conference on emerging trends in Physics has concluded here at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Prof. Dr. Zakaria Butt, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Prof. Dr. Noor ul Huda Khan, and Dr. Khalid Mahmood were the guests on the occasion. In their concluding remarks, the guests appreciated the efforts of the Institute of Physics for holding such a successful conference and expressed hope to be a part of similar future events.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar, Director Institute of Physics and Dean of Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, thanked all the guests, speakers, participants, sponsors, and the organising team for their efforts to make this conference a success.

He further added that the Institute of Physics would hold this event every year and was looking forward to welcome such a large Physics community once again.

At the conclusion of the conference, souvenirs and certificates were distributed among the poster prize winners and attendees.

Many international and national speakers presented their valuable research work in the two-day conference, in which students got the opportunity to interact with and learn from renowned Pakistani physicists. The two-day programme included talks covering various fields of Physics besides parallel sessions dedicated to different emerging fields of Physics including medical physics, nanomaterials, energy storage devices, and condensed matter physics.

Furthermore, the poster session was held at the second day of the seminar, where students got a chance to share their research work with other students and experts. Different scientific companies and conference sponsors displayed their stalls. Guests enjoyed the light and sound show along with the visit of 'Noor Mahal'.