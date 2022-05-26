UrduPoint.com

1st International Conference On Emerging Trends Of Physics Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 09:02 PM

1st international conference on emerging trends of Physics concludes

The 1st international conference on emerging trends in Physics has concluded here at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The 1st international conference on emerging trends in Physics has concluded here at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Prof. Dr. Zakaria Butt, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Prof. Dr. Noor ul Huda Khan, and Dr. Khalid Mahmood were the guests on the occasion. In their concluding remarks, the guests appreciated the efforts of the Institute of Physics for holding such a successful conference and expressed hope to be a part of similar future events.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar, Director Institute of Physics and Dean of Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, thanked all the guests, speakers, participants, sponsors, and the organising team for their efforts to make this conference a success.

He further added that the Institute of Physics would hold this event every year and was looking forward to welcome such a large Physics community once again.

At the conclusion of the conference, souvenirs and certificates were distributed among the poster prize winners and attendees.

Many international and national speakers presented their valuable research work in the two-day conference, in which students got the opportunity to interact with and learn from renowned Pakistani physicists. The two-day programme included talks covering various fields of Physics besides parallel sessions dedicated to different emerging fields of Physics including medical physics, nanomaterials, energy storage devices, and condensed matter physics.

Furthermore, the poster session was held at the second day of the seminar, where students got a chance to share their research work with other students and experts. Different scientific companies and conference sponsors displayed their stalls. Guests enjoyed the light and sound show along with the visit of 'Noor Mahal'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit IUB Event All From Share

Recent Stories

Korda, son of Grand Slam champion, plots repeat Al ..

Korda, son of Grand Slam champion, plots repeat Alcaraz downfall

1 minute ago
 Gov't committed to bring the country out of econom ..

Gov't committed to bring the country out of economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at few places;PMD

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at few places;PMD

1 minute ago
 PTI brutally killed policeman, tortured personnel ..

PTI brutally killed policeman, tortured personnel on duty to create chaos: CM

1 minute ago
 Aqeel Khan lifts CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis Champi ..

Aqeel Khan lifts CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis Championship Trophy

1 minute ago
 Murtaza Wahab directs secretary to ensure implemen ..

Murtaza Wahab directs secretary to ensure implementation of 'Student Unions Act' ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.