1st international conference on women entrepreneurship concluded at Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The speakers of the concluding session of 1st international conference on women entrepreneurship have emphasized the importance of empowering women and called for removal of barriers and restraints that prevent their advancement in education and growth in various sectors, particularly in Sindh's rural areas.

They said women should work collectively for their rights and empowerment and the provincial government must extend its full cooperation in ensuring females' success while men should also allow female members of their families to work for their empowerment.

The 1st International Conference on "Women Entrepreneurship: Challenges and Opportunities" organized by Sindh University's Technology Incubation Center (TIC) at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology was concluded on Thursday.

The Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) Prof. Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati told the audience that the provincial assembly had enacted certain laws to address issues relating to womenfolk but these legislation were not being implemented in letter and spirits.

He said that the laws addressed the issues like marital abuse, honor-killing and forced conversion of minority women; therefore, he said the government must come forward to ensuring implementation on the legislation.

He predicted that in order for women to regain their social rights, they would have to step forward themselves, claiming that empowerment was not possible without efforts of females.

Dr Khoumbhati said that there were distressing tales about girls' education in rural areas of the province. Society would need to set free itself from imposing restrictions and remove barriers that prevented girls from obtaining education instead of merely sobbing.

He maintained that the situation of imparting education was getting worse in the rural areas, where Pakistan was falling behind even in the underdeveloped countries.

He said that Pakistan ranked second-to-last on the ranking for women's education at the grass root level but he clarified that the situation at the universities was different as more girls came to seek higher studies.

He asserted that no nation could advance without educating its women and allowing them to kick off entrepreneurship at a larger scale.

The Director Technology Incubation Center (TIC) Dr. Arifa Bhutto said that women formed only 30 percent of teachers in Sindh and almost all were available in the urban areas.

She said education did not have religion, language and neither was it property of anyone, adding that only education could change social conditions in society and Sindh's women will get the freedom to opt for small and big entrepreneurship.

She said that no ownership was seen in the education sector.

Girls did not have access to basic facilities in schools in the rural areas, she added.

"Most of the men in rural areas do not treat women like their wives and this attitude needs to be given up forthwith", she said and added that a wide-ranging course of action was required as it was deep-seated issue of human life.

Dr. Arifa Bhutto said women had strength to bring about a change in society but it will only be possible when they will be allowed to freely work or become entrepreneurs.

She stated that women's enterprises were on the rise everywhere in the country, but still a huge gender gap in entrepreneurship existed, which needed to be bridged through various initiatives. Giving example, she said that tax policy could be explored as an area to promote women entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

The Director AHS Postgraduate Center of ICT Prof. Dr. Lachhman Das Dhomeja said that the conference was aimed at empowering women.

Every female must be educated and allowed to take decision at their own whether to do jobs or opt for businesses as women in the province were still living in 50-year-old conditions, he said.

He said that he was glad to see that voices are being raised today to condemn violence against women and allow them to equally work with men in every organization.

He observed that social media had become a powerful tool where women in distress could raise their voice adding that the social media had given independence to women and the females must take all-out benefit from it.

Dr. Lachhman Das said that so many laws existed to curb excesses against women and the provincial government had made effective legislation but unfortunately their implementation was not seen anywhere.

He observed that women shelter homes were established but without staff, where there was no any gain to the ladies.

He said that in recent years, women's entrepreneurship had been growing rapidly across the world. Women worldwide saw entrepreneurship as a path to a better future.

"Many women in developing countries run businesses successfully and many more aspire to become entrepreneurs", he said and added that entrepreneurship of women was crucial to empower females economically and boost economic growth.

A large number of students and teachers attended the closing ceremony of the conference that prepared some recommendations, which will be submitted to the provincial and Federal governments, calling for chalking out a plan to involve more and more women in entrepreneurship in order to include them in country's development process.

Earlier, a number of national and international scholars presented their research papers virtually in different sessions, which were attended by many scholars, students and teachers.