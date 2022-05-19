1st International Education Conference starts at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The First International Education Conference started here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, in which delegates from various universities of Australia, Turkey, and Pakistan participated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The First International Education Conference started here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, in which delegates from various universities of Australia, Turkey, and Pakistan participated.

The two-day conference has been organised by the Department of Education of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Inaugurating the conference, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur said "In today's world, knowledge is the real power, that is being transmitted through modern means of information and communication".

Due to the latest developments and innovations in this sector, geographical boundaries have been erased and nations have come closer to each other, he added.

Educational institutions, especially universities, had a significant role to play in this evolving information age, Dr. Mahboob further stated.

Dean Faculty of Education,Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain, said that Islamia University Bahawalpur had achieved a prominent position among Pakistani universities in the field of education and added that the Department of Education was playing a significant role in training teachers and promoting state-of-the-art teaching methods.

He thanked Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University, Bahawalpur for the special patronage and cooperation in organising the conference and appreciated the participation of various national and foreign delegates.

Dean Faculty of Online and Distance Education Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali, Prof. Dr. Shahida Sajjad, Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi, Prof. Dr. Riaz-ul-Haq Tariq, Prof. Dr. Rafaqat Ali Akbar, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Prof. Dr. Khalid Khurshid, Prof. Dr. Sarwat Sultan, Prof. Dr. Nasreen Hussain, Miss Sajida Ali, Prof. Dr. Neil Taylor, Prof. Dr. Halil Ibrahim Bulbul, Prof. Dr. Usman Kose, Prof. Dr. Penelope Baker, Prof. Dr. Ozlem Cakir and Prof. Dr. Onur Koksal also addressed the conference.