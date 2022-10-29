UrduPoint.com

1st International Kidney Transplant Symposium On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 08:39 PM

The 1st International Transplant Symposium will be held under the chairmanship of Professor Adeeb ul Hasan Rizvi on October 30 at 9am at a local hotel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The 1st International Transplant Symposium will be held under the chairmanship of Professor Adeeb ul Hasan Rizvi on October 30 at 9am at a local hotel.

Symposium's co-chairman Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy and Health Expert from France Professor Lionel Rostaing will deliver the opening speech.

A special ceremony marking the completion of 500 kidney transplants at Dow University will also be part of the symposium, according to a communique.

Other speakers for various sessions of the symposium will be Dr. Rashid Bin Hamid (Dow University), Prof. Fazal Akhtar (SIUT), Prof. Asim Ahmed (Kidney Center), Dr.

Aamir Qazi (Indus Hospital), Prof. Kanwar Naveed, Prof. Sumbal Nasir, Dr. Sabahat Sarfaraz (Dow University), Prof. Salman Imtiaz (Indus Hospital), Dr. Sunil (SIUT), Dr. Ayesha Hassan Memon (Aga Khan Hospital). ), Prof. Abdul Manan Junejo, Prof. Abdul Karim Zarkoon, Dr. Sonia Yaqoob, Prof. Rubina Naqvi (SIUT), Dr. Muhammad Tasaduq Khan (Dow University), Prof. Waqaruddin Kashif (South City Hospital), Dr. Faisal Mehmood (Aga Khan Hospital), Dr. Mahnoor Azam (Dow University), Prof. Salman Imtiaz, Prof. Pooran Kumar Kohistani, Dr. Bilal Jameel, Dr. Mansoor Shah (Aga Khan Hospital), Dr. Ruqayyaa (Kidney Center), Dr. Shahneela (Patel Hospital).

