1st International Stakeholders Workshop On Industrial Hemp Value Chain To Kick Off On Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Three-Day 1st International Stakeholders Workshop on Industrial Hemp Value Chain organized by the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with the Industrial & Medicinal Hemp Foundation of Pakistan (IMHF) is scheduled to be held from January 15-17.

The workshop aims to convene experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the developments, challenges, and opportunities within the industrial hemp value chain, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Over the past four years, both the UAF and IMHF have made significant strides in establishing comprehensive value chains for the textile, food, and bio-composites industries, particularly through collaboration with international partners. The Ministry of Defense recognizes the importance of sustainable agricultural practices and their role in economic development.

Industrial hemp has been globally recognized for its sustainable and resource-efficient properties. Its cultivation offers numerous environmental benefits by encouraging land and water stewardship and regenerative agriculture practices.

Furthermore, the recent approval of the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Act 2024 (CCRA), positions Pakistan to capitalize on this high-value crop, thereby fostering industry development and creating new job opportunities across various sectors, the press release said.

CCRA has been established to regulate the cultivation of the cannabis plant, extraction, refining, manufacturing, and sale of derivatives of the plant for medicinal and industrial use in various sectors. The versatility of industrial hemp allows it to meet diverse market demands, ranging from textiles and food to paper, plastics, packaging, construction, and biofuels.

The remarkable carbon sequestration abilities of industrial hemp will also allow Pakistan to participate in the global voluntary carbon credit market. By promoting the industrial hemp value chain, we will not only enhance our agricultural productivity but also contribute to the economic resilience of Pakistan.

All stakeholders are encouraged to participate in this important workshop, which represents a step forward in harnessing the potential of industrial hemp for the benefit of the economy and environment.

