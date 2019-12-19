(@imziishan)

The Karachi's 1st Medical and Dental College, KMDC Alumni Conference will be held on December 21 in KMDC here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Karachi's 1st Medical and Dental College, KMDC Alumni Conference will be held on December 21 in KMDC here.

The conference is aimed at providing an opportunity to the old and new students to strengthen their mutual coordination, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Old students of KMDC have established their Alumni Association to help provide financial and technical cooperation to their institution.

The Alumni Association has been joined by old KMDC students who were working at key posts in hospitals at local level and international level.

The former students would participate as speakers to share their knowledge and experiences in this conference.