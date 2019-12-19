UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1st Karachi's 1st Medical And Dental College, KMDC Alumni Conference On Dec 21

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:13 PM

1st Karachi's 1st Medical and Dental College, KMDC Alumni Conference on Dec 21

The Karachi's 1st Medical and Dental College, KMDC Alumni Conference will be held on December 21 in KMDC here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Karachi's 1st Medical and Dental College, KMDC Alumni Conference will be held on December 21 in KMDC here.

The conference is aimed at providing an opportunity to the old and new students to strengthen their mutual coordination, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Old students of KMDC have established their Alumni Association to help provide financial and technical cooperation to their institution.

The Alumni Association has been joined by old KMDC students who were working at key posts in hospitals at local level and international level.

The former students would participate as speakers to share their knowledge and experiences in this conference.

Related Topics

Karachi December Share

Recent Stories

UAE Government determined to develop AI, MBZUAI te ..

1 minute ago

I have faith in judicial system: Musharraf

14 minutes ago

Urs of Hazrat Qutab Alam Shah Bukhari from Dec 23 ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh High Court to observe winter holidays from D ..

3 minutes ago

IDF Strikes Hamas Weapons Production Site in Gaza ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.