UrduPoint.com

1st LD-Writethru: China Highlights Achievements In Youth Development In White Paper

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 12:41 PM

1st LD-Writethru: China highlights achievements in youth development in white paper

The current young generation enjoys an enabling environment for development, a broad space to grow, and wonderful opportunities to make a good career, China said on Thursday in a white paper on youth, the first of its kind in the country

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The current young generation enjoys an enabling environment for development, a broad space to grow, and wonderful opportunities to make a good career, China said on Thursday in a white paper on youth, the first of its kind in the country.

The white paper, titled "Youth of China in the New Era," said the young people live in the best times in Chinese history.

The document, published by the State Council Information Office, highlights achievements in the country's youth development in the new era, and reflects the spirit of its youth.

It noted that young people in China enjoy more equal and higher-quality educational opportunities as the country continues giving high priority to education.

The career choices of young people are increasingly diverse and market-oriented, and made, more often than not, on their own, the white paper said, adding that young people enjoy more development opportunities and greater mobility.

With the extension of the strategy for coordinated regional development, young people in China, who used to flock to economically developed southern and eastern regions of the country, have gradually diversified the target cities where they seek development opportunities and where they can fit in and thrive, according to the white paper.

As fairness and justice in society have steadily improved and people's rights and interests have been effectively safeguarded, young people in the new era can grow and prosper in a better legal environment and enjoy stronger policy support, more reliable social security, and greater care from a range of organizations, it added.

A youth survey conducted in 2020 demonstrated that the majority of China's youth wholeheartedly support socialism with Chinese characteristics, and are full of confidence about the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, according to the white paper.

Chinese youth in the new era are of the highest caliber, it said, adding that this is reflected in their sound physical and mental health.

The white paper said the younger generations, who have received a better education on a fairer footing, have actively adapted to and integrated with society with more confidence and kept pace with social progress, displaying an acute sense of participation in society and the skills required.

China's youth are working hard and forging ahead boldly on this new quest to realize the second centenary goal of building a modern socialist country, it said.

They are embracing the world, pursuing broader and deeper integration with others, and showing greater rationality, inclusiveness, self-confidence and self-reliance, by studying, working, traveling, and participating in visiting programs abroad, according to the white paper.

China's youth call on young people around the world to uphold the values of beauty, uprightness, and goodness, maintain a spirit of youth and vigor, shoulder the responsibility for national development, and contribute wisdom and strength to world peace and development, according to the white paper.

Related Topics

World Education China Young Progress 2020 From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

French Government Not Ruling Out Possibility of EU ..

French Government Not Ruling Out Possibility of EU Imposing Embargo on Russian G ..

6 minutes ago
 PM, JUI-F chief discuss political situation

PM, JUI-F chief discuss political situation

6 minutes ago
 Liberated Territories of Kharkiv Region May Hold R ..

Liberated Territories of Kharkiv Region May Hold Referendum - Interim Administra ..

6 minutes ago
 Four terrorists killed in CTD, Police joint operat ..

Four terrorists killed in CTD, Police joint operation in Bannu

6 minutes ago
 China reinforces tight control over plane crash my ..

China reinforces tight control over plane crash mystery

24 minutes ago
 Over 50% of French Favor Emmanuel Macron Over Le P ..

Over 50% of French Favor Emmanuel Macron Over Le Pen After Debate - Poll

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.