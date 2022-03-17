UrduPoint.com

1st Meeting Of Education Testing Council's BOG Held On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 10:11 PM

1st Meeting of Education Testing Council's BOG held on Thursday

The 1st Meeting of the Board of Governors (BOG) of Education Testing Council(ETC), Higher Education Commission was held here on Thursday to review the policy guidelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The 1st Meeting of the Board of Governors (BOG) of Education Testing Council(ETC), Higher Education Commission was held here on Thursday to review the policy guidelines.

The meeting convened by the Chairman BOG, Maj Gen M Azeem Asif HI(M), Retd, was also attended by all the members including one joining online from Quetta.

The Board took on an expansive agenda that spanned policy guidelines, human resource, finance and procurement related matters, and deliberations regarding office-space availability.

The Board provided invaluable guidance for the ETC management to proceed in establishing itself as the premier agency for providing standardized testing with a progressive and forward looking vision that states: "To be the enabler for coming generations of students so as to unlock their true potential in service of the nation, as well as help establish, and support in ensuring, merit at all levels of education, public service, and professional pursuits through uncompromising commitment to quality, equity and fairness in all our endeavors.

" ETC is looking forward to employing all the universally available cutting-edge technology tools, as well as develop its own, in service of unleashing and harnessing the true potential of Pakistan's energetic youth through ascendency of across the board merit.

It is worth mentioning here that HEC had established Education Testing Council (ETC) under the mandate of its Ordinance and directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It is an autonomous institution with oversight by its Board of Governors (BOG). The Board's constitution was notified by HEC in September 2021 and appointed in February 2021.

The BOG consists of experienced and accomplished professionals including Federal and provincial secretaries, Executive Director HEC, Vice Chancellors from both the public and non-profit private sector universities with representation from the four provinces, and eminent personalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Quetta Technology Education February September HEC All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Rapid growth cannot be imagined without statistica ..

Rapid growth cannot be imagined without statistical data: UAF VC

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan proponent of resolution against Islamopho ..

Pakistan proponent of resolution against Islamophobia: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashra ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Nigeria agree to promote defence coopera ..

Pakistan, Nigeria agree to promote defence cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of 1000-bedded General ..

4 minutes ago
 Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakistanis in NA

4 minutes ago
 Govt will not take unconstitutional action to impe ..

Govt will not take unconstitutional action to impede no-trust move: Asad Umar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>