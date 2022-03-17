The 1st Meeting of the Board of Governors (BOG) of Education Testing Council(ETC), Higher Education Commission was held here on Thursday to review the policy guidelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The 1st Meeting of the Board of Governors (BOG) of Education Testing Council(ETC), Higher Education Commission was held here on Thursday to review the policy guidelines.

The meeting convened by the Chairman BOG, Maj Gen M Azeem Asif HI(M), Retd, was also attended by all the members including one joining online from Quetta.

The Board took on an expansive agenda that spanned policy guidelines, human resource, finance and procurement related matters, and deliberations regarding office-space availability.

The Board provided invaluable guidance for the ETC management to proceed in establishing itself as the premier agency for providing standardized testing with a progressive and forward looking vision that states: "To be the enabler for coming generations of students so as to unlock their true potential in service of the nation, as well as help establish, and support in ensuring, merit at all levels of education, public service, and professional pursuits through uncompromising commitment to quality, equity and fairness in all our endeavors.

" ETC is looking forward to employing all the universally available cutting-edge technology tools, as well as develop its own, in service of unleashing and harnessing the true potential of Pakistan's energetic youth through ascendency of across the board merit.

It is worth mentioning here that HEC had established Education Testing Council (ETC) under the mandate of its Ordinance and directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It is an autonomous institution with oversight by its Board of Governors (BOG). The Board's constitution was notified by HEC in September 2021 and appointed in February 2021.

The BOG consists of experienced and accomplished professionals including Federal and provincial secretaries, Executive Director HEC, Vice Chancellors from both the public and non-profit private sector universities with representation from the four provinces, and eminent personalities.