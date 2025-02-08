1st Meeting Of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Board Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The first meeting of the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory board was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by DPO Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi, Board Secretary ADCG Umar Farooq, District Attorney, District Public Prosecutor, ADC (R) Fahad Mehmood, AC Syed Asad Abbas Sherazi, Deputy Director Agriculture, Secretary Market Committee, and DO Industry.
During the meeting, Board Secretary ADCG Umar Farooq briefed the participants that enforcement stations are being established at the district level. Each station will be headed by a Sub-Divisional Officer, under whom Enforcement Officers and Investigation Officers, along with other staff, will be appointed.
He said told that for the Sargodha Enforcement Station, the recruitment process for 22 investigation officers and 32 enforcement officers is underway.
A total of 199 applications have been received for the investigation officer posts, while 452 candidates have applied for the enforcement officer positions.
Umar Farooq said physical tests, biometric verification, and running tests for the candidates would be held on February 10 and 11, while successful candidates would be eligible for the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) examination.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem assigned responsibilities to officers concerned to make sure transparency in the physical tests and selection process. He emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had established the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority to combat inflation, eliminate land grabbers and ensure timely justice. He directed the officials to complete all necessary arrangements promptly.
