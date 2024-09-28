1st National Tourism Awards 2024 celebrated with full zest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) 1st National Tourism Awards of Excellence celebrated with full zest in Islamabad was organized by Discover Pakistan and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2024.

The National Tourism Awards seek to recognize and encourage the remarkable endeavours of those who are contributing to the growth and development of the tourism and hospitality sector in Pakistan.

This impressive event was attended by over 300 participants including Diplomats, Senior Government Officials and Private Sector Stakeholders of the tourism and hospitality sector.

At the event, awards were distributed among the individuals and organizations who make remarkable contributions to the tourism and hospitality sector in 20 different categories.

The award recipients were selected by an independent jury of top professionals of tourism and hospitality sector through an extremely fair and transparent procedure.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives stated that, “The National Tourism Awards of Excellence highlight the remarkable progress Pakistan is making in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

As we celebrate World Tourism Day 2024, under the theme 'Tourism & Peace,' we recognize the power of tourism in promoting peace, understanding, and economic growth. I congratulate all the winners for their outstanding contributions and encourage further efforts to showcase Pakistan’s rich culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality to the world."

Mr. Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program, Syed Mehdi Shah, Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, Mr. Baligh ur Rehman, former Governor of Punjab also addressed the audience and appreciated the efforts of PTDC and Discover tv for the promotion the soft image of Pakistan as a tourist destination at the global level. On this occasion,

In his welcome address, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation said, “Tourism is much more than a business activity as it is a platform that brings people close to each other and encourages mutual understanding and promotes harmony among different cultures".

He appreciated the efforts of all the award winners who are contributing in their individual and institutional capacities to develop and promote tourism in Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts of Discover Pakistan TV for their extraordinary contribution to promoting Pakistan as a tourism destination across the world.

He said that the initiative of National Tourism Awards of Excellence will now be an annual event and it will continue to acknowledge the achievements of individuals and organizations in the tourism and hospitality sector.

He further said, on World Tourism Day, we renew our commitment to making tourism a key part of Pakistan’s development. "These awards recognize the hard work of those ensuring our country becomes a top destination for both local and international tourists, while also promoting peace, sustainability, and cultural exchange."

"Discover Pakistan is proud to collaborate with PTDC to host the 1st National Tourism Awards of Excellence. This event recognizes the outstanding efforts of those transforming Pakistan’s tourism industry and aligns with the global celebration of World Tourism Day. As we honour these individuals and organizations, we also renew our mission to showcase Pakistan’s beauty, diversity, and hospitality to the world, using tourism as a bridge for peace and understanding." said the CEO Discover Pakistan HD TV.

He congratulated all the winners and thanked all the supporting partners of the 1st National Tourism Awards of Excellence.

World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27th, highlights the importance of tourism in driving economic growth, fostering cultural exchange, and promoting sustainability. This year's theme, "Tourism & Peace," emphasizes tourism's role in encouraging mutual respect, reducing tensions, and building global harmony by connecting people across borders. The day also underscores tourism’s contributions to job creation, cultural preservation, and responsible travel, all w5hile promoting international cooperation and sustainable development.

The event was jointly organized by Discover Pakistan TV and PTDC with the support of Green Tourism Pvt. Ltd, and provincial tourism departments.

APP/WEB