1st National Youth Employment Policy To Be Approved Soon; Mashhood

Published December 13, 2024

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that work on the first National Youth Employment Policy has been completed which would be approved by the Federal Cabinet soon

Addressing the Youth Development Index consultative meeting here on Friday, he said that youth comprised 70 per cent of the population was the future of Pakistan.

He informed that the inaugural session of the National Youth Council would be held at the end of January.

Mashhood said that the government was taking several steps to empower youth according to the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, adding Pakistan has got the chairmanship of the Commonwealth Youth Secretariat for the first time and its secretariat would be established in Islamabad.

The Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance had also been set up that would provide an opportunity for the country's youth to showcase their capabilities at the global level.

Chairman PMYP added a state-of-the-art youth portal would be launched soon to provide information about all the scholarships, opportunities and employment in Pakistan and abroad in IT, business and other sectors.

He said that the Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games were also going to start on Saturday after seven years.

The Chairman PMYP said that the positive economic indicators show the remarkable achievements of the present government in every sector and the country was moving in the right direction.

He said that Pakistan's position at the global level had been strengthened and the trust of international financial institutions and big powers reflected the best economic policies of the govt that the country was advancing towards the path of development.

More Stories From Pakistan