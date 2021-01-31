UrduPoint.com
1st Phase Of Typhoid Vaccination To Start From Monday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

1st phase of Typhoid vaccination to start from Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The first phase of Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) drive will start from Monday in the province in which children of 12 districts will be vaccinated.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) spokesperson on Sunday, children between the age of 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated in the selected districts under the 15-day long campaign.

The health department is initiating the drive from Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan and the 12 districts have been selected due to the disease burden which is 50 per cent in the districts.

The second phase of the TCV drive would start in May while from the month of March, it will be included in the Extended Program on Immunization (EPI) and the children would be protected from 11 dangerous diseases instead of 10. With the start of the drive, Pakistan will become the third country which introduced Typhoid vaccination campaign and the first country which is including TCV in its nationwide immunization programme

