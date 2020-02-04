UrduPoint.com
1st PMA Long Course Veterans Provide Pioneer Leadership: Chief Of Army Staff

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said the veterans of 1st Pakistan Military academy (PMA) long Course provided pioneer leadership to Pakistan Army.

The COAS was addressing a ceremony organized here to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Reunion of the 1st PMA Long Course. The Reunion was attended by surviving members of the Course and their families.

The Army Chief paid tributes to the veterans of 1st PMA long Course for their great contributions, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS said, "Pakistan Army has established Army Institute of Military History (AIMH), where we are working to preserve our military history and veterans' experiences which should be useful to younger generation of officers."The officers of 1st PMA Long Course joined PMA in January 1948 and 62 officers were commissioned on February 4, 1950 including Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider.

