Open Menu

1st Post Hajj Flight Carrying 361 Hujjaj Arrives In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 06:40 PM

1st post Hajj flight carrying 361 Hujjaj arrives in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The first post Hajj Flight No. PK-832 carrying around 361 Hujjaj from Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reached Jinnah International Airport –Karachi on Sunday.

The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori welcomed the Hujjaj and put garlands on them upon their arrival.

The first post Hajj flight arrived in the city at around 3:35pm.

According to a PIA Spokesman, around 268 flights will bring 61,467 Hujjaj back to the country and the post Hajj flight operation will continue until August 02.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Hajj Jeddah Saudi Arabia August Sunday Post From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

13 minutes ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

28 minutes ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha â€“ Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha â€“ Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

2 hours ago
 DEWAâ€™s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWAâ€™s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

2 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

3 hours ago
Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

19 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in MÃ¢con

20 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan