1st Professional Development Programme for Faculty Members Begins at NAHE

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) A six-week skills based summer professional development program for newly appointed faculty members has begun under the auspices of the recently launched National academy of Higher Education Academy (NAHE), Islamabad.As many as 27 young faculty members of various subjects from across Pakistan are participating.Lt.

Gen. (R) Muhammad Asghar, Executive Director HEC, was chief guest in the openingceremony. Dr. Zulfiqar Gilani consultant HEC, Mr. Fida Hussain, Director General (LearningInnovation) HEC, Dr. Steven Burian, lead resource person from University of Utah, USA and Mr.Ghulam Nabi, Director (Learning Innovation) HEC were also present.Addressing the audience, the Executive Director HEC appreciated the efforts of NAHE fororganizing this workshop.

He said that learning is a continuous journey that never ends and thereshould be no satiation in seeking knowledge. He emphasised that education is a combination ofknowledge (Ilm) and courtesy (Adab).

While knowledge relates to the intellectual capacity, courtesy(Adab) focuses on character building.

Teachers must develop their students into wholesomepersons and work-ready graduates.Earlier in his opening remarks, Mr.

Fida Hussain welcomed the participants and thanked theuniversities for allowing their faculty members to participate in the workshop. He said thatNational Academy of Higher Education has been established as an apex institution for professionaldevelopment of teachers and university leaders in the country.

"NAHE will serve as a standardizedsustainable body for designing, developing, conducting and facilitating continuous professionaltraining for teachers and university leadership in the country. This training will cover teaching-learning, applied research and governance."Dr.

Steve Burian said that skills are key to professional development of teachers. "A teacher cannotbe effective without having teaching-learning skills. This workshop will equip new faculty memberswith strategies and tools to overcome the challenges of learners and develop in students the criticalthinking and practical skills."