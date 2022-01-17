UrduPoint.com

1st Salary, Funds Transferred To Sri Lakan Manager Widow's Account: Gill

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that first salary of $ 1667 committed by Rajco Industries for next 10 years has been transferred to the account of widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Priyantha Khumara in Sri Lanka

The Prime Minister of Pakistan announced payment of the salary and funds to the widow of deceased, he tweeted.

He said funds of $ 100,000 have also been transferred to the account of the widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager.

