1st Scientific Training on 'Phenotypic Characterization of Livestock Breeds of Pakistan' starts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A five days first scientific training on "Phenotypic Characterization of Livestock Breeds of Pakistan" for animal breeding and genetics Faculty/Researchers commenced here on Monday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A five days first scientific training on "Phenotypic Characterization of Livestock Breeds of Pakistan" for animal breeding and genetics Faculty/Researchers commenced here on Monday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The training is organized by the PMAS-AAUR National Center for Livestock Breeding Genetics &Genomics with the objectives to build the capacity of faculty and researchers from all over the country for phenotypic traits and its genetics of Livestock breed for better productivity and elevation of poverty.

Prof. Dr. M. Sajjad Khan Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur was the chief guest while Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the guest of honor. The program was moderated by Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Khan, Chairman Dept. of Veterinary Pathology PMAS-AAUR.

Vice Chancellor, Cholistan University, Prof. Dr. M. Sajjad Khan emphasized that, Pakistani livestock sector contributed about 58% of the value of agriculture and nearly 11% to the Agricultural Gross Domestic Product (AGDP).

In the Pakistani livestock sector, milk is the single most important commodity. However, Pakistan is ranked third in milk production worldwide. It plays an important role in poverty reduction strategies, and this sector may be developed very quickly as all required inputs for this sector are available in adequate quantities in the country. Pakistan was endowed with diverse livestock genetic resources, he added.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qmar-uz-Zaman said that Pakistan had a large livestock population, well adapted to the local environmental conditions but there was a dire need to explore the genetic potential of animals for optimum production beside good management practices.

He was of the view that Pakistan was lacking skilled human resources and said that capacity building of scientists, researchers and postgraduate students was very important in developing the skilled human resources.

"Through trained manpower, we not only enhance our workforce but this is indirectly promoting research in the country," he added.